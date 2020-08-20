BARRIE -- Provincial police are investigating after a spree of break-ins at multiple businesses across several townships.

According to police, the break-ins occurred between 2:30 and 4:15 on Tuesday morning.

Police say the first call came in after a safe was allegedly stolen from the CiaoChowCiao Restaurant on Highway 12 West in Orillia.

Six more businesses, including gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants in Orillia, Oro-Medonte, and Severn, were also broken into.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a black coat, black winter hat, and work boots with toe covers and say video surveillance shows the suspect was seen driving a White KIA SUV with tinted windows and roof racks.

Businesses in the affected areas are asked to check surveillance footage for any suspicious activity between 10 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.