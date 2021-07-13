BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Holland River in Bradford.

Investigators say a boater discovered the body late Saturday morning towards Cooks Bay and contacted police.

The marine unit recovered the body and took it to a Gilford marina, where the coroner was waiting.

The man's body has since been taken to Toronto for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police say they have no idea who the man is, how long the body has been in the water, or how it got there.

They are hoping the forensics team will help provide some answers in the coming days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 1059 or via email.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.