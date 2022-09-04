Police investigating homicide in Bradford

Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating a murder that happened on Sept. 4, 2022 (Amanda Hicks / CTV News). Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating a murder that happened on Sept. 4, 2022 (Amanda Hicks / CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver