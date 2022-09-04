Police investigating homicide in Bradford

Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating a murder that happened overnight.

Officers discovered a man with a fatal wound on Holland Street West in the area of Deer Run Crescent around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say he died on the scene a short while later.

Police say a male suspect surrendered without incident and was charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say the victim came to the aid of a young woman involved in a violent altercation with the accused on Holland Street West. The female was taken to a local hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and released.

Police have been unable to identify the victim and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as white, between 50 and 60 years old, heavy set, approximately 6′ tall, receding hairline with brown hair and facial stubble.

He wore red shorts, a white t-shirt, and white and black running shoes.

Holland Street will remain closed between Toronto Street and Deer Run Crescent for several hours