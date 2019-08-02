

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police officers are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to hospital.

The pair was found outside a noodle shop at a Markham strip mall near Laidlaw Boulevard and Highway 7 east on Thursday shortly after 11 p.m.

Investigators were called to the plaza after people nearby reported hearing gunshots.

Police say they are still working to identify the deceased man.

The female victim remains in hospital with critical injuries.

Officers are canvassing the area for any security video or dashcam footage. They say they received some reports of a motorcycle leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.