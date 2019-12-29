BARRIE -- Police say multiple suspects broke into a four-plex apartment in downtown Barrie late Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at a residence on Peel Street, a couple and their young child at home at the time of the robbery. says a tenant living at the residence.

Police tweeting out on Sunday, “A number of suspects forcibly entered a residence & proceeded to rob an occupant who sustained minor injuries.”

Last night at approx. 9:15pm, #BarriePolice responded to Peel Street address after a number of suspects forcibly entered a residence & proceeded to rob an occupant who sustained minor injuries. The isolated investigation remains ongoing & there are no updates at this time. pic.twitter.com/fFEjM07YuX — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 29, 2019

Joleeza Pollard, who lives on the main floor of the house, says the residence is divided into four units, and the robbery took place in an apartment above her's.

“I came out and saw them running and then my neighbour told me he was assaulted upstairs,” says Pollard, who called 911 after she heard yelling and banging, “they were parked at the end of the driveway and took off pretty fast.”

Barrie police aren’t confirming the number of suspects, but Pollard says she saw three men take off from her driveway.

According to police, the robbery is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.