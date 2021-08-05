BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP are investigating reports of gunshots in the Caledon area.

Police were called out to the rural area of Bramalea and Boston Mills Road Thursday at 1:46 a.m. after residents heard the gunfire.

OPP say they found shell casings in the roadway.

Bramalea Road was closed between Boston Mills and King Street as police conducted an investigation. Bramalea Road has since reopened.

Caledon OPP are asking residents to check their security cameras for anything suspicious and contact them with any information.

Police report there's no threat to public safety.