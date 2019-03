CTV Barrie





Bracebridge OPP is investigating an alleged armed robbery at a gas station with a suspect on the run.

Police responded to an alarm that had been triggered at the Highway 11 station in Gravenurst just before 11 on Thursday night.

Officers say no one was injured.

The suspect is accused of claiming to have a weapon and demanding money.

The police and K9 unit searched the area but were unable to find the alleged thief.

Police are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.