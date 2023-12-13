Police investigating fatal Innisfil crash

One person has died in a crash in Innisfil.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 2nd Line west of the 5th Side Road.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. No details have been released as to what caused the collision.

Anyone with any dash camera footage or who may have been in the area and witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.