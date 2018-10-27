

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal hit and run in Bradford.

Police say a 40-year-old Bradford woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue around 7:30 Saturday night.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The eastbound lanes of Holland Street West were closed for several hours while collision reconstruction officers and the forensic identification unit investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.