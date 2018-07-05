Featured
Police investigating fatal crash on Hwy. 89
The OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Alliston on July 5, 2018. (Don Wright/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 9:58PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in Alliston.
According to the OPP, the two vehicle collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 89 near Dean Drive.
Simcoe County paramedics say one man was rushed to hospital where he died. Five other people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 89 was closed between Concession 7 and County Road 50 for the police investigation.