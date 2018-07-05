

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in Alliston.

According to the OPP, the two vehicle collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 89 near Dean Drive.

Simcoe County paramedics say one man was rushed to hospital where he died. Five other people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 89 was closed between Concession 7 and County Road 50 for the police investigation.