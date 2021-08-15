BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bradford overnight Sunday.

According to South Simcoe Police, it happened at around 1:30 a.m. on County Road 27 and Line 9.

Police say a westbound Ford Mustang collided with a northbound Volkswagon Jetta.

Investigators confirm that a 21-year-old Beeton man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 34-year-old Barrie man was transported to hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jessica Irwin at 905-775-3311 or 704-436-2151 x1450 or jessica.irwin@southsimcoepolice.ca.