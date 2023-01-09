Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst

Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.

According to OPP, officers with the Bracebridge detachment and emergency personnel responded to a call for a toddler with significant injuries on Thursday evening at a residence on Brown Street.

Paramedics rushed the child to a local hospital, who was then transferred to a Toronto hospital, the OPP states in a release.

Police say the child died Saturday.

No details have been released on the injuries or cause of death.

"The investigation is complex," the OPP states in the release, adding more information will be provided "as it becomes available."

The Muskoka Crime Unit is investigating under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by forensic's services and the Chief Coroner.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.