Police investigating crash between an ambulance and dump truck in Bradford
A County of Simcoe ambulance after it was hit by a dump truck on Monday November 18, 2019. (credit: County of Simcoe)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 1:54PM EST
Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and a dump truck early Monday morning.
According to the police, it happened around 8:39 a.m. on Yonge Street and Line 9 in Bradford.
Police say the driver of the truck saw the ambulance on its way to a call. That's when the driver attempted to move over and lost control, striking the back of the ambulance.
According to police, neither vehicle was speeding, and road conditions are believed to have been a factor.
Yonge Street was closed in both directions at Line 9 for a few hours, but has since been reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.