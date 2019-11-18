Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and a dump truck early Monday morning.

According to the police, it happened around 8:39 a.m. on Yonge Street and Line 9 in Bradford.

Police say the driver of the truck saw the ambulance on its way to a call. That's when the driver attempted to move over and lost control, striking the back of the ambulance.

According to police, neither vehicle was speeding, and road conditions are believed to have been a factor.

Yonge Street was closed in both directions at Line 9 for a few hours, but has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.