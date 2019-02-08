

CTV Barrie





Ontario Police are investigating after construction equipment was stolen from a business in the community of Dorset on Monday morning.



Police say it happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at Bacher Construction on Muskoka District Road 117, southeast of Huntsville..



According to police, the individuals entered the business compound and stole:

White 2004 Ford F550 Pickup truck with a black dump box with Ontario licence plate of AW 90630.

Black 2001 18-foot flatbed trailer with Ontario licence plate K4525M.

A 2012 Orange and black John Deere 35D Excavator with bucket.

Police ask anyone with information on the thefts to contact police or crime stoppers.