Police investigating construction equipment theft
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 11:35AM EST
Ontario Police are investigating after construction equipment was stolen from a business in the community of Dorset on Monday morning.
Police say it happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at Bacher Construction on Muskoka District Road 117, southeast of Huntsville..
According to police, the individuals entered the business compound and stole:
- White 2004 Ford F550 Pickup truck with a black dump box with Ontario licence plate of AW 90630.
- Black 2001 18-foot flatbed trailer with Ontario licence plate K4525M.
- A 2012 Orange and black John Deere 35D Excavator with bucket.
Police ask anyone with information on the thefts to contact police or crime stoppers.