Police investigating break-in at Cookstown LCBO
Police tape lines the entry to the LCBO in Cookstown, Ont. on Monday, September 24, 2018 following an alleged break and enter. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 6:19PM EDT
South Simcoe Police is investigating an overnight break-in at the LCBO in Cookstown.
Police say they received a call around 9 a.m. on Monday when it was discovered someone had broken into the building through the roof.
It’s estimated $3,000 in cash was stolen and the roof sustained damage.
Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact police.