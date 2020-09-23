BARRIE -- Georgian Bay OPP have arrested and charged three people in connection to an attempted murder investigation in Penetanguishene.

According to police, Eric Sandy, 27, of Penetanguishene, Jeremy Anthony Bottineau, 38, of Tay Township, and Mary Ann Dunlop, 39, of Penetanguishene have all been charged with

Attempt to Commit Murder

Forcible Confinement

Aggravated Assault

All three accused remain in custody and are awaiting a bail hearing. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are investigating an attempted murder after a disturbance at an apartment in Penetanguishene.

According to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, officers were called to the apartment on Church Street at 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Simcoe County Paramedics were called to provide medical attention to an injured male before being taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital, where he was then airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto Trauma Centre.

According to police, three people have been arrested.

The Forensic Identification Services and Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit are investigating along with the OPP.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and don't believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.