Police are investigating the assault and robbery of a man in Midland on Saturday.

The victim says three men approached him while he was walking on Little Lake Road in Little Lake Park at approximately 6 p.m. Police say the victim was assaulted and robbed before the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators need the public’s help to identify the suspects who were all wearing jeans. Two of the men were wearing black hoodies, running shoes and the victim claims they smelled of alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.