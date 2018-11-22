

Just days after a Barrie man was shot in the eye with a pellet gun, police are looking into another incident with a suspected pellet gun, this time in Springwater Township.

Huronia West OPP is investigating after a motorist says he was struck by a number of pellets on Wednesday just before 7 p.m. coming from a passing car on County Road 90 near Don Ross Drive, just east of Angus. He was uninjured.

On Monday a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk along Cundles Road West in Barrie was shot in the eye with what police believe was a small calibre pellet gun. He sustained a serious, potentially life-altering injury.

Police say the vehicle description is similar to that of the first report. It’s believed to be a light green, 1991 to 1997 Honda Civic hatchback.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.