Police investigating alleged stabbing near Barrie high school

A teenager was hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed near a high school in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.

Simcoe County paramedics told CTV News the male teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation around 2:30 p.m. outside a business next to Innisdale Secondary School on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue.

Police have not confirmed whether the victim or those involved are students at the secondary school.

They believe the incident is isolated.

There is no word on any arrests.

Police are investigating and said more details would be provided "as the investigation permits."