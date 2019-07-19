

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are appealing to the public to help solve a break and enter in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Police say it happened between 8:00 p.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. Friday at a construction storage trailer on St. Luke's Road.

According to police, a Stihl gas saw and a Honda pressure washer were stolen from the trailer.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.