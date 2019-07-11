Featured
Police investigating alleged bank robbery in Orillia
Police surround the Scotiabank in Orillia on Thurs., July 11, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:32PM EDT
Police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Orillia.
Police say the incident happened this evening around the dinner hour at the Scotiabank on Monarch Drive.
The K9 unit and OPP helicopter are canvassing the area along with several officers on foot.
The suspect(s) allegedly stole a quantity of cash and fled the scene.
We will provide more details as they become available.