Provincial police are investigating a home invasion at a residence in Gravenhurst after they say two men assaulted a resident as he was entering the home.

It happened Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. at an address on First Street near Violet Street where police say the suspects "forced the resident into the home, assaulted him and eventually fled empty-handed," in a vehicle police describe as a dark coloured SUV.

Police say the victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The first suspect is described as being just over 6' tall, with a scruffy face, big ears, and was dressed in a dark shirt and light-coloured jeans.

The second suspect is described as being about 5'4" with short dark hair, clean-shaven, and wearing jeans and a dark-coloured shirt.

Police ask residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any video of the incident and anyone with information to call the police.