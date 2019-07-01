Featured
Police investigating after nine-year-old crashes car in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 4:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 4:37PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say nobody was hurt after a nine-year-old driving a neighbour's vehicle got into a collision in Mississauga, on Sunday.
Peel regional police say the child, whose gender was not given, asked a neighbour if they could operate the vehicle at about 6 p.m.
Investigators say that the neighbour allowed the child to reverse the vehicle, but that when the child tried to pull it forward, they lost control. Officers say the vehicle then struck another vehicle in a nearby driveway.
They say the adult who allowed the child to operate the vehicle may face charges.