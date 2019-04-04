

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are investigating after a newborn and her mother were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

A police spokeswoman says a call came in Wednesday about a stabbing in the North York area.

She says a 38-year-old woman and her baby, who is less than a month old, needed treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call was "possibly mental health related," and they are not looking for suspects.

They did not release further details to prevent identifying any of the people involved.