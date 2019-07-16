Featured
Police investigating after high school sign defaced with racist graffiti
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 6:22PM EDT
South Simcoe police are investigating after an Innisfil high school sign was defaced with racist graffiti.
Police were called to Nantyr Shores Secondary School around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after it was discovered that a school sign was vandalized.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area with security camera footage to help identify the suspect(s) to come forward.