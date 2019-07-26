

CTV Barrie





Police have arrested two people in connection with an investigation in Shelburne on Thursday where several suspicious packages were found.

Police say the two accused had a goal to target Shelburne Police Service and mislead officers in the investigation.

Officers first found a small saran wrapped package containing a white, crystallized substance in the parking lot of the police station. Another loonie-sized bag was found in a town parking lot and several more in the playground area of Greenwood Park.

Police say tests initially indicated one of the packages may contain an amphetamine-based drug.

Police warn that if any similar packages are found not to touch them. "Please stay by the package, keeping people and pets away from them, and call police immediately," states Sergeant Paul Neumann. "If anyone incidentally touches one of these packages or the contents, they are to call 9-1-1 immediately for potential medical assistance and to notify police. We are encouraging adults to monitor their children when in public areas, and speak with their children not to touch anything that is found on the ground or on park play equipment. Please check all areas before your children are allowed to play freely".

Police, along with the town, are continuing to check all parks, schools and public areas for similar packages.

A 44-year-old man and 25-year-old man, both from Shelburne, face serious mischief-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say additional charges are pending the final results from Health Canada to verify the contents of the packages.