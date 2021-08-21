Advertisement
Police investigating after cyclist struck in Barrie
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 5:57PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:36PM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit in a parking lot.
Police say it happened around 2:15 Saturday afternoon at the Shoppers Drug Mart plaza at Essa Road and Veterans Drive.
The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle who hit the cyclist was trevlling slow at the time and charges have not been laid.
RELATED IMAGES