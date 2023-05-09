Police investigating a sudden death in Bolton

Caledon OPP is investigating a sudden death in Bolton on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to True Blue Crescent just after 6:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a sudden death.

Police have yet to confirm a cause of death but say there is no imminent threat to the public.

The Caledon Major Crime Unit is investigating and says residents should expect a significant police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Caledon OPP or crime stoppers.