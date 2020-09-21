Advertisement
Police investigating a break and enter at a coffee shop in Bracebridge
BARRIE -- Provincial Police are investigating after a break and enter at a coffee shop in Bracebridge.
Police say it happened overnight on Sunday at Oliver's Coffee on Manitoba Street.
According to police, an unknown number of suspects entered the restaurant and stole a large amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.