BARRIE -- Barrie police are investigating multiple complaints of mischief in the city's northeast and southeast ends.

Officers started getting calls about windows that had been hit with either a pellet gun or slingshot beginning on Sunday, Dec. 15th, including four on Thursday night.

Surveillance footage has captured the culprits driving around breaking windows of houses and parked cars.

The Barrie Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance after a number of mischief related incidents have occurred in the City of Barrie. - https://t.co/6vg0kkhEB5 pic.twitter.com/f7SYrgcN9z — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 27, 2019

"It's not only a pain, but it's a pain to the people who now have to undergo repairs to their vehicles unnecessarily, especially in the midst of the Christmas season," said Barrie Police Communications Coordinator Peter Leon.

Police say so far there have been 18 complaints in total where a projectile struck the windows, but say the incidents "are becoming more widespread."

Likely more than 20 acts of mischief according to @BarriePolice in neighbourhood around Hurst Drive involving attempted break-ins and pellets being shot at cars and homes damaging windows and property @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/eW4vtLd5RW — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 28, 2019

No one has been injured, but the "malicious activity" has resulted in several vehicles with shattered windows and pellets lodged into the panes of glass at the houses.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.