Police investigating 18 occurances of windows being 'blown out' in Barrie
BARRIE -- Barrie police are investigating multiple complaints of mischief in the city's northeast and southeast ends.
Officers started getting calls about windows that had been hit with either a pellet gun or slingshot beginning on Sunday, Dec. 15th, including four on Thursday night.
Surveillance footage has captured the culprits driving around breaking windows of houses and parked cars.
"It's not only a pain, but it's a pain to the people who now have to undergo repairs to their vehicles unnecessarily, especially in the midst of the Christmas season," said Barrie Police Communications Coordinator Peter Leon.
Police say so far there have been 18 complaints in total where a projectile struck the windows, but say the incidents "are becoming more widespread."
No one has been injured, but the "malicious activity" has resulted in several vehicles with shattered windows and pellets lodged into the panes of glass at the houses.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.