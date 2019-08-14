

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are investigating several acts of mischief at an Orangeville school and church.

Spray paint was used to vandalize several exterior walls and doors of St. Benedict Elementary School, and the sign at the Orangeville Christian Reformed Church, both on Blind Line, over the weekend.

Police believe the same culprit is responsible for both acts of vandalism.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Orangeville Police Service.