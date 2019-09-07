

Staff, CTV Barrie





Barrie Police is investigating after an unidentified substance was released into the air at a local hotel.

According to police, it happened on Saturday afternoon on the second floor of the Comfort Inn on Hart Drive.

Police say the second floor was evacuated to ventilate the area but has since been reopened and there are no safety concerns to the public.

According to police, two people were taken to Barrie Police Headquarters on Sperling Dr.

The investigation is on-going.