BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in York Region are investigating a homicide in East Gwillimbury.

Officers got a call for an injured man at the Blue Door Shelter overnight.

When they arrived, they said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as a 51-year-old Newmarket resident.

Investigators are not saying how the man died.

"We don't have a suspect or a suspect description to provide," said Sgt. Andy Pattenden. "We just need to know more about what this person was doing there and how they got there."

Police ask anyone with information related to the suspicious death to contact them.