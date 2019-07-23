

Nottawasaga OPP officers have confirmed there has been a shooting in Angus.

Police are not able to confirm the age, gender or any other details about the victim or victims, but do say there have been no fatalities.

Several police vehicles and officers are in the area of Centre Street in Angus, between the 5th Line and Alessio Drive.

More information will be provided when it is available.