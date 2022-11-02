Police investigate serious collision in Oro-Medonte

Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning.

Oro-Medonte’s Fire Chief Hugh Murray said a section of Highway 12 was closed near Line 15 and Prices Corner after a crash that happened around 8 a.m.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Dense fog blanketed the region Wednesday morning, though police have not confirmed whether the conditions were a factor.