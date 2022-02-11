Police investigate robbery at Circle K on Bayfield Street in Barrie

Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Barrie on Friday afternoon.

Barrie police say a male suspect went into the Circle K on Bayfield Street near Wellington Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the suspect ran from the store.

The K9 unit was called but was unsuccessful in locating the culprit.

The suspect is described as a male believed to be in his 20's with a dark complexion. He is estimated to be between 5'5" and 5'7" with a medium build. He was wearing black & white high-top shoes, black pants, and a hoodie with a black Toronto Blue Jays hat.

Anyone with information should contact Barrie Police Services.