Police investigate private car sale gone wrong in Bradford

Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a would-be buyer took off with the car for sale in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, the incident happened Thursday evening when the owner of a 2023 BMW met with the potential buyer in a Starbucks parking lot on Holland Street East.

Police say the suspect posing as a potential buyer arrived in a Mercedes-Benz and appeared to be alone.

"As the 'buyer' was in the BMW driver's seat with it running, he suddenly fled in the vehicle, jumping the curb, and driving eastbound on Holland Street, then southbound on Marshview Drive," police stated in the release.

They say the Mercedes, which the victim believed to be empty, also fled the parking lot, following his BMW.

Police say the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned around King Road and Highway 400 in Vaughan.

The suspect is described as a man with an accent, in his mid-20s, roughly five feet eight inches tall, with short hair, and wearing blue pants, a white dress shirt with cuffs rolled up showing blue, and a bandage on his hand.

The suspect vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz Maybach with dark limo-style tint on the windows.

Investigators are appealing to the public for help. They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or with dash cam or security footage to contact the detective on the case at 905-775-3311, ext. 1059, or via email.