    • Police investigate indecent act at Sunnidale Park in Barrie

    Sunnidale Park in Barrie,Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Sunnidale Park in Barrie,Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

    Police are looking to identify a man accused of performing an indecent act in front of a woman at a Barrie park.

    Police say the alleged incident happened at Sunnidale Park on Thursday around 10:20 a.m. when the woman was walking near the arboretum, and the accused stopped as he got close to her.

    They say the woman walked away and called the police, who searched the pathways, embankment and wooded area but couldn't locate the man, described as white, in his early 20s, five feet seven inches tall, with light-coloured hair.

    He wore a dark jacket and track pants.

    Police believe this is an isolated incident.

    They ask anyone who sees someone fitting the man's description to contact the authorities.

