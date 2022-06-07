Police investigate gunshots in Barrie neighbourhood

Police are investigating after gunshots rang out in front of a home in Barrie Monday night.

"Two individuals approached that residence. One person stood off to the side as the other person knocked on the door. When the door opened, there was an altercation that did take place," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

Police say no one was injured, but investigators did find bullet holes in the door of the home on Penetang Street near Berczy Street.

They say the two suspects, a young white woman and a young Black man fled the area in a grey or light blue SUV.

Police did not confirm whether those involved knew one another.

"The individual just opened up the door," Leon said. "They weren't expecting to be met with an individual armed with a gun."

Leon noted these types of confrontations in the community "can result in very dangerous outcomes."

While neighbours are concerned about the event, police call it an isolated incident.

They say the person who answered the door is cooperating with investigators.

"We're treating this very, very seriously. We do not want to see these types of crimes occurring in our community," Leon added.

There have been no arrests, and police continue to search for the suspects.

Investigators ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam or security footage of the area from around 10 p.m. to contact them at 705-725-7025.