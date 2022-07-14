Police investigate daytime break-in at home in Bradford

Police hope to identify three people in connection with a brazen daytime break-in at a Bradford home.

South Simcoe Police say on Wednesday, between 12:17 p.m. and 1:12 p.m., a woman knocked on the front door of a home in the area of Simcoe Road and Line 6 while two men broke into the residence.

They did not provide how the men got inside the home, but noted several items were stolen during that time.

Investigators released surveillance images of the woman at the front door and the black Honda CRV believed to be the suspect vehicle in hopes of locating either.

Police released images of a woman and suspect vehicle following an alleged break-in at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. (South Simcoe Police)

They say the vehicle was spotted in the area hours before the alleged break-in.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect, has dash cam or security camera video or information to reach out to Det. Const. McLellan at 905-775-3311 ext. 1036, via email, or contact Crime Stoppers.