Barrie

    • Police investigate cause of Barrie collision in south end

    Police attend the scene of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and street light in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 12, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Police attend the scene of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and street light in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 12, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    Police are investigating a collision in Barrie that brought a street light crashing down.

    The single-vehicle crash happened at Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police say the lone occupant, a female, was uninjured.

    Charges are pending as officers investigate the cause of the collision.

    No further details were provided.

