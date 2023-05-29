Police investigate break-in at Barrie thrift store

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a thrift store in Barrie.

Barrie police were called to The Salvation Army store on Essa Road and Tiffin Street on Monday.

Officers arrived to find a front window smashed in.

There is no word on any arrests or extent of damage.

It's also unclear at this time what, if anything, was stolen.

Police were unable to provide further comment on the situation as the investigation is underway.