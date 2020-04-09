Police investigate break-in and fire at Georgina school
Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 2:01PM EDT
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
BARRIE -- Police are investigating a break-in and fire at a school on Glenwoods Avenue in Georgina.
York Regional Police say someone smashed a door window at the school and set a fire inside a locker around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Police believe the suspect was injured entering the school.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or home surveillance footage to come forward.