Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on a walking trail off Oxbow Park Drive.

They say the complainant was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

Police say the suspect is six feet one inch tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark grey pants.

Huronia West OPP urges anyone with information to contact the detachment at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

"The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times," police stated in a release.