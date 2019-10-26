Barrie police are appealing to the public after an alleged robbery early Friday morning in the city’s north end.

According to police, it happened around 8:00 a.m. at a residence on Oren Boulevard.

Barrie police say the homeowner was collecting her recycle bins when she saw an unknown man. A few minutes later, she began leaving for work, that’s when police say the man approached her brandishing a firearm and demanded the keys to her car, a grey 2018 Mazda 3TR with the licence plate BPBY 440.

The suspect is described as:

a black male with a dark complexion

about 6’3” with a thin build

between 18 and 22 years of age

He was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt with three white stripes down the arms, and white running shoes

The victim was not injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police.