Police have cordoned off an area at an Oro-Medonte golf course, following the discovery of human remains.

The OPP says the remains were found by hunters, near a fairway at the Heritage Hills Golf Course. The discovery was made at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"It’s been there for an extended period of time. The exact time frame is something we will have to determine," says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

Investigators have set up a command post at the scene. They will be there for a couple of days in order to remove the remains properly.

Police still don't know if the remains are those of a man or a woman, or even how old they are. Foul play is not suspected.

There's a significant amount of snow and ice in the area. Heaters are being used to melt it away before a forensic anthropologist is brought in to help remove the remains.

An autopsy will then take place to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The OPP is working with Barrie police to review missing person cases, including the case of Mandy Thompson, who went missing just over a year ago.

Police say it’s too early to make a connection to any case.