

CTV Barrie





One man is in hospital after shooting in the Town of Wasaga Beach on Sunday morning.



Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP were called shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the area of Wesley and River Road.



Police say a thirty-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.



According to police, no arrests have been made.



Police are appealing to the public for any information in regards to the shooting.



Investigators believe it is an isolated incident and say there isn’t a concern for public safety.