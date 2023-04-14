Police initiate hold and secure measures at 2 Orillia schools

OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Trust Collection has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver