Police initiate hold and secure measures at 2 Orillia schools

Police placed two Orillia schools in hold and secures Friday afternoon.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed provincial police initiated the security measures at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School on Commerce Road and Monsignor Lee Catholic School on Fittons Road.

Police have not provided any information on the situation.

A hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.

During a hold and secure, activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

A letter to parents from the board noted, "This hold and secure is a precautionary measure, and the police do not believe there is an immediate threat to student or staff safety."

The board says the hold and secure will likely go beyond the end of the day bell, meaning students will not be able to leave until it's lifted.

Parents and guardians are asked not to attend the school to pick up their children until the school notifies them to do so.

Buses will be delayed as they are on hold until police lift the security measure.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.