

The Canadian Press





Police have released the name of the woman killed in a pedestrian collision in the Georgian Bluffs.

Police say 54-year-old Mary-Jo Hill was pronounced dead at hospital after being hit by a car while walking her dog along Highway 6 near Spencer Street early Monday morning.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

There is no word yet on any possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers.