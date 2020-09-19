BARRIE -- Provincial police have released the identity of a woman killed in a hit and run earlier this week in Springwater Township.

According to police, 29-year-old Venessa Murphy, of Clearview Township, was hit around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday night on Bayfield Street North, just north of Barrie.

Police say the vehicle's driver failed to remain at the scene, but the vehicle has since been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police.